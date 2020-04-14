e-paper
After 3 killed in shelling, Kupwara villagers feel civilians new target of Pak army

On Sunday evening, three civilians – an 8-year-old boy, 36-year-old woman and 18-year-old youth –were killed when shells landed in three villages of Kralpora block in Kupwara.

chandigarh Updated: Apr 14, 2020 16:40 IST
Mir Ehsan
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
The killing of three civilians, including a minor, in three Kupwara villages, has left the residents feeling they are the ‘new targets’ of the Pakistani forward posts along the LoC.

On Sunday evening, three civilians – an 8-year-old boy, 36-year-old woman and 18-year-old youth –were killed when shells landed in three villages of Kralpora block in Kupwara. This is the first time that civilians were killed during Pakistani shelling deep inside Kupwara. Last year, shells had damaged a few houses in the villages, but no casualty had occurred.

Locals said that the shells which landed in Tumna, Redi and Hatchmarg villages might have been aimed at the big army installation in the neighbouring Panzgam locality from where the Indian Army has been targeting Pakistani posts with heavy artillery.

Kralpora block development chairman Mohammad Akbar said it is the first time that shells have fallen deep inside Kupwara villages. “People are quite scared after three civilians got killed due to the mortar shelling. Now, the villagers are demanding community bunkers for their safety,” he said adding that Panzgam villagers had earlier protested against the installation of artillery guns in the ground close to the village.

Stating that there was no fresh shelling in the area since Sunday, Redi block development chairman Firdous Ahmad said, “This is the second time since last year that shells have landed in our village. The government should now provide us with community bunkers. Last year, I had written a few times to the government asking for bunkers, but nothing happened. Bunkers were given to areas which are closer to the LoC.”

Ahmad, however, said that tension between the locals and the army began at Panzgam after the latter moved heavy guns in the ground being used by villagers. “Without any notice to the villagers, the army began shelling across the LoC at night. Earlier, army used to fire shells from inside their camp which is spread over a vast area. Now they are using the ground close to villagers’ houses.”

Ahmad termed it unfortunate that while the world is dealing with coronavirus, India and Pakistan are engaged in ceasefire violations and getting civilians get killed. “Both the governments should focus on handling Covid-19, instead of shelling,” he said.

Local villagers said though the LoC was far from the area, they were on the target now.

Redi sarpanch Hyder Ali told HT that when shelling began, dozens of civilians left the village for safer areas. “Now, people have started to return. However, we can’t sleep at night and fear things could turn worse if India and Pakistan resort to ceasefire violation.

A senior army officer, however, claimed that the army didn’t use any artillery from the civilian areas.

The villages of Kralpora, Redi, Chowkibal, Hatchemarg, Tumna, Panzgam are around 30 to 45 kilometres from the LoC and can be targeted from three sides from PoK – Tanghdar, Ferkivan, Bangus and Keran.

