e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / After 60 days, Chandigarh Golf Club set to tee off, conditions apply

After 60 days, Chandigarh Golf Club set to tee off, conditions apply

The maintenance work was on at the Chandigarh Golf Club even during the lockdown

chandigarh Updated: May 19, 2020 02:08 IST
Saurabh Duggal
Saurabh Duggal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

After a 60-day corona-forced hiatus, the Chandigarh Golf Club is set to throw open its sprawling greens to its members from Wednesday.

The club is apparently the region’s first sporting facility to have opened its doors after the central government announced a slew of relaxations in the round 4 of the countrywide lockdown.

A premier club of the region, CGC is credited with grooming a generation of golfers. These include precocious talents such as Jeev Milkha Singh, Karandeep Kochhar and Ajeetesh Sandhu.

“We will start operations from May 20. Apart from golf course, all other club facilities, including restaurant and gymnasium, will be closed,” says Sandeep Singh Sandhu (Bobby), CGC president. Sandhu added that the club will follow all safety protocols.

The club management has come up with the guidelines for the golfers and there will be a list of dos and don’ts that have to be followed strictly and the members have to book their slots in advance. All the members will be screened prior to entry in the club. A minimum physical distance of six feet has to be maintained and masks are mandatory for golfers.

The course will be open from 7.30am till 6.30pm and the last tee off will be at 4.30pm.

The booking opens one day prior at 1 pm for morning slots (7.30 am to 11 am) and at 8 am for afternoon slots (11.15 am to 4.30 pm). Bookings close at 6 pm.

“It’s for the first time since the inception of the club that the course had been closed for such a long period. The golfers are eagerly waiting for the course to open and the safety of players is our top priority. We have incorporated certain changes to avoid contact during the entire course of play. The pins have been modified to retrieve ball by lifting disc by putter head,” adds Sandhu.

“The guest, registered applicants, reciprocal members, dependants and student members will not be allowed till the time fresh guidelines are issued,” he said.”We urge the senior members ( above 65) not to come to the club as per the UT administration’s advisory,” said the club president

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Cyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In