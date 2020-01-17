After CAT allows plea challenging Dinkar Gupta’s appointment, Amarinder says he will continue as Punjab DGP

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 14:52 IST

Hours after the central administrative tribunal (CAT) here on Friday allowed pleas challenging the appointment of Dinkar Gupta as Punjab director general of police (DGP), chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh said that Gupta will continue on the post.

“The matter has to be sorted out between CAT, UPSC and the officer. However, Dinkar will continue to be the DGP of Punjab,” the chief minister’s media adviser, Raveen Thukral, tweeted quoting Amarinder, after the CAT, Chandigarh, allowed pleas by his two colleagues Siddharth Chattopadhyaya, DGP, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, and Mohammed Mustafa, DGP, Punjab State Human Rights Commission.

The detailed order is awaited.

A 1987-batch IPS officer, Gupta succeeded Suresh Arora as the Punjab DGP on February 7, 2019, superseding five senior officers. Apart from Mustafa and Chattopadhya, the other officers superseded were Hardeep Dhillon, Jasminder Singh and Samant Goel.

The CAT special bench, comprising chairman L Narsimha Reddy and Mohammad Jamshed, had reserved its order on January 8 on the two pleas filed in February and March 2019.

Mustafa had claimed that he was “more eligible” for the post of the DGP according to all three criteria that the Supreme Court set. “The UPSC was kept in the dark while it recommended officers for the top post because of vested interests,” he alleged.

As for Chattopadhyaya, he said seniority was ignored. The DGP, PSPCL, had also sought to summon records pertaining to the appointment before the CAT. The government has all along maintained that Dinkar Gupta’s appointment was made in accordance with the directions passed by the Supreme Court and as per the guidelines of the Union Public Service Commission.