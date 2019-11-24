e-paper
Ahead of SGPC office-bearers’ polls, Sukhbir meets members

chandigarh Updated: Nov 24, 2019 23:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Ahead of the polls to elect office-bearers of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on November 27, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday held one-on-one meetings with SGPC members to take feedback on the functioning of the gurdwara body and suggestions for new set-up of office-bearers.

Former SGPC president Jagir Kaur, incumbent chief Gobind Singh Longowal, former minister Tota Singh and former SGPC general secretary Amarjit Singh Chawla are in the race for the top post. Arvinder Pal Singh Pakhoke, nephew of SAD (Taksali) president Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, is also vying for the post.

With Longowal having completed two terms, the SAD is reportedly looking for a new face for the top post.

Sukhbir met at least 65 members from Mohali, Sangrur, Barnala, Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib and Ludhiana, and those from Haryana.

The SGPC general house comprising 190 members — 170 are elected members and 20 are nominated — elects the executive body, the president and other office-bearers.

Speaking to HT, Sukhbir said the result of elections will depend on the feedback of the members.

As per the Gurdwara Act 1925, the election of the office-bearers is conducted every year and the general house elections are held after five years.

The current general house of SGPC was elected in 2011, but it was stayed from functioning by the Supreme Court, pending a petition from sehajdhari voters. The SC had asked the already functional executive body to continue. In 2016, the general house elected in 2011 became functional and Kirpal Singh Badungar was elected president. In 2017 and 2018, Longowal was elected for the top post.

100 YEARS OF SAD, SGPC

Meanwhile, the core committee of SAD will discuss on Monday the planning for party’s first centenary, falling next year.

In 2020, the SGPC would also complete 100 years of its formation. “We will celebrate this in a big way and we would roll out a plan very shortly,” Sukhbir told HT.

The core committee is also expected to discuss elections of the SGPC office-bearers.

