Home / Chandigarh / Air marshal B Suresh inspects Halwara air force station

Air marshal B Suresh inspects Halwara air force station

Reviews the measures taken to deal with Covid-19 pandemic and operational preparedness

chandigarh Updated: Jun 03, 2020 22:08 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Air marshal B Suresh, air officer commanding-in-chief (AOC-in-C), Western Air Command, visited the Air Force Station, Halwara, on Wednesday. He was received by air commodore A Bhadra, air officer commanding (AOC), Air Force Station, Halwara.

During his visit, the AOC-in-C inspected vital installations of the base and assessed operational preparedness.

He reviewed the measures taken to deal with Covid-19 pandemic. The AOC-in-C said, “Besides, the pandemic, we are also facing security threats from neighbouring countries and emphasised the importance of ensuring operational capability through diligent planning and utilisation of resources during these challenging times.”

The AOC-in-C lauded excellent involvement and commitment to duty of all personnel of the station and advised them to stay fit and be vigilant considering the current security scenario.

