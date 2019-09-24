e-paper
AKSIPS-41 students excel in sports tourney

chandigarh Updated: Sep 24, 2019 16:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
AKSIPS-41 students excel in sports tourney.
AKSIPS-41 students excel in sports tourney.(HT)
         

Students of AKSIPS-41 Smart School took part in an inter-school tournament organised by the sports department held at Chandigarh. The students won cash prizes in different games. In badminton, Aujasvi stood second and Uday Rana came third. In taekwando, Ananya got the first prize and won a cash prize of ₹1500. Harnoor and Aditi stood third and received a cash prize of ₹750 each. In Judo, Nikhil stood second; Varun, Jatin, Dhruv and Priyanshu came third. The principal lauded the achievements of the students.

KB DAV students cycle their way to school

KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7, joined hands with the Chandigarh traffic police to observe World Car-free Day on Monday. The motive of this drive was to make people realize that life is possible without depending on cars.

Principal Pooja Prakash took an initiative by coming to the school on a bicycle. The staff members and students pooled cars, came to the school by foot and rode bicycles.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 16:40 IST

