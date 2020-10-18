e-paper
Allottees of CHB’s Sector-51 flats can now get conveyance deeds

The decision will benefit owners who bought the flats from original allottees. They will now be able to get the property registered in their names, a CHB official said.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 00:03 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The CHB flats in Sector 51.
The CHB flats in Sector 51.(HT FILE)
         

The allottees of the Sector-51 Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) flats can now get their conveyance deeds made.

The decision will benefit owners who bought the flats from original allottees. They will now be able to get the property registered in their names, a CHB official said.

The process for the 160 two-bedroom flats, allotted under the self-finance scheme of 2010, has begun, and forms, checklists and applications can be downloaded from the CHB website.

The lock-in period for the scheme is five years and the conveyance deed is done only after that. The two-bedroom flats in Sector 51 were allotted by the CHB in 2015, which means the lock-in period ended in February 2020. “The work was delayed due to the pandemic. Apart from this, most of the CHB staffers were also engaged in pandemic-related duties,” the official said.

“CHB has already approved two such deeds,” the official added.

