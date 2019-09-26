Alma Mater: At AKSIPS-65 Smart School Mohali, knowledge is spread with affection

chandigarh

A good school provides quality education along with inculcating positive thoughts in children. I am fortunate to be a part of one such institution, AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali.

AKSIPS-65 spreads knowledge with compassion, amusement, affection and desire. It develops every child to well- informed, emotionally balanced and physically developed adults. The school has an advanced methodology of teaching based on student activity theory.

Progressive methods are adopted to provide opportunities for all the classes. The school provides facilities such as playgrounds, smart classes, spacious rooms, science and math laboratories, 3D labs, auditorium, multi-purpose hall, activity room and a mini pool.

These facilities enable and help students to follow their passion and put service before self. AKSIPS-65 focuses on all-round development and helps students channelise their energies for excellence in every field.

Teachers try their best to inculcate good habits, social manners and discipline in students. The school encourages children to hone their skills. Children win medals at district, state, national and international levels.

Children and parents are free to share their thoughts with the teachers, principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla and director Parnika Kalra.

The school ensures security of the children. It has security guards and CCTV cameras at every corner. The school has baned the use of plastic on the campus. The school provides hobby classes along with spoken English classes.

It has different clubs such as literary club, eco-club, robotics club, health and hygiene club, legal club, Swachh Bharat club, music club and dance club. The school conducts regular parent-teacher meets. It has a library with a lot of books and periodicals.

