Home / Chandigarh / Ambala division to run 18 special trains for NDA exam candidates

Ambala division to run 18 special trains for NDA exam candidates

The NDA examination is scheduled to be held in various government schools in the city on Sunday

chandigarh Updated: Sep 04, 2020 21:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Will ferry them to Chandigarh from Pathankot, Delhi, Gurdaspur, Faridkot, Fazilka, Bhiwani, Sirsa, Saharanpur and Una to Chandigarh. (HT FILE)
         

Eighteen special trains will run for candidates in different parts of the region who are appearing for the exam for admission to National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA), to ferry them to Chandigarh, where the exam is scheduled on Sunday.

The Ambala division will be running 18 special trains to bring candidates from Pathankot, Delhi, Gurdaspur, Faridkot, Fazilka, Bhiwani, Sirsa, Saharanpur and Una to Chandigarh and then ferry them back.

As per railway officials, seven special trains will start on Saturday night from stations including Pathankot, Delhi, Gurdaspur, Faridkot, Fazilka, Bhiwani and Sirsa to transport students, while two trains from Saharanpur and Una will start on Sunday morning.

Speaking about this, divisional railway manager (DRM) Ambala, Gurinder Mohan Singh said, “The trains will have stoppages to facilitate the travel of as many students as possible. As of now, we don’t have information on how many students will board the trains.”

Ambala division senior divisional commercial manager (DCM) Hari Mohan said that all ticket counters will be open on the railway station so students can buy tickets while maintaining social distancing. “Tickets can be booked online from Saturday morning. Each train can ferry around 1,500 students who will have to show their admit card while purchasing tickets.”

The NDA examination is scheduled to be held in various government schools in the city on Sunday. It consists of a mathematics exam to be from 10 am to 12:30 pm and a general ability exam from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. There are no examination centres in Punjab and Haryana so students from both states are expected to come to Chandigarh to take the exam.

