Ambala to ban single-use plastic and polythene bags from November 1

Ambala to ban single-use plastic and polythene bags from November 1

Municipal Corporation, Ambala City, has requested shopkeepers to not give goods to customers in polythene bags. To customers, it has requested not to accept such bags

chandigarh Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 15:16 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Ambala
Secretary of Municipal Corporation, Ambala City said, “Awareness is being created among people and announcements are also being made. Polythene and single-use plastic are lethal.”
Secretary of Municipal Corporation, Ambala City said, "Awareness is being created among people and announcements are also being made. Polythene and single-use plastic are lethal."
         

Single-use plastic and polythene bags will remain prohibited in Ambala, with effect from November 1, the Secretary of Municipal Corporation, Ambala City said on Thursday.

“Awareness is being created among people and announcements are also being made. Polythene and single-use plastic are lethal,” he said.

“Single-use plastic and polythene are being banned from November 1. Shopkeepers are being requested not to use polythene bags to give goods to customers. Customers should refuse to accept such bags. If they don’t agree, they will be penalised,” he added.

