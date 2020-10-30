Ambala to ban single-use plastic and polythene bags from November 1

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 15:16 IST

Single-use plastic and polythene bags will remain prohibited in Ambala, with effect from November 1, the Secretary of Municipal Corporation, Ambala City said on Thursday.

“Awareness is being created among people and announcements are also being made. Polythene and single-use plastic are lethal,” he said.

“Single-use plastic and polythene are being banned from November 1. Shopkeepers are being requested not to use polythene bags to give goods to customers. Customers should refuse to accept such bags. If they don’t agree, they will be penalised,” he added.