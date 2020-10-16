e-paper
Ambience mall case: CBI submits status report before HC

The agency had registered an FIR in August on orders of the high court.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 00:31 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday submitted a sealed cover status report before the Punjab and Haryana high court related to the probe in the alleged illegal conversion of residential land to raise the Ambience Mall in Gurugram. The agency had registered an FIR in August on orders of the high court.

The bench of justice Rajan Gupta and justice Karamjit Singh did not make any observation on probe and recorded that the status report has been submitted in a sealed cover. “It has been opened, perused and resealed. It has been stated in the report that the investigation is being carried out in right earnest and another status report will be submitted before the court in January, 2021,” the order reads. The next hearing will now take place on January 18.

The petition in the high court had alleged that 18.98 acres of land on Delhi-Jaipur national highway in Gurugram earmarked for Ambience Lagoon Island Residential Complex was reduced to just 7.9 acres and a commercial complex was built on the remaining land. Such violation of the builder-buyer agreement and provisions of Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Area Act, 1975 was not possible without the collusion of officials and builders, it alleged.

