Amid labour shortage, PAU advises farmers to go for direct paddy sowing

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 22:17 IST

Experts at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, have advised the state’s farmers to opt for the direct seeding rice (DSR) variety of paddy in the upcoming kharif season to make up for an acute shortage of labour in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new variety, according to the PAU researchers, would save the farmers from two labour-intensive steps of the traditional paddy sowing — setting up of nurseries and then transplanting the saplings in the puddled fields.

The PAU has developed a new DSR technique which was successfully tested during the last kharif season.

“In this new technique, the fields are levelled, irrigated and good soil moisture conditions are created. Then, paddy is sown with the help of tractor-operated drills,” said PAU vice-chancellor BS Dhillon.

“After harvesting and procurement of wheat, the next worry for Punjab farmers is paddy sowing. Amid the Covid-19 lockdown, labourers engaged in paddy transplantation have gone back to their native states. Now, Punjab farmers are left with no option but to adopt alternative sowing techniques,” Dhillon added.

The PR-126 variety of direct seeding has shown the best results and the yield is as much as transplanted paddy, he added.

“On the basis of the recommendations made by the PAU, we have started making preparations even as the deadline for paddy sowing is two months away. Also, it will help in the long run as it cuts one-third of the total water requirements,” said secretary (agriculture) KS Pannu.

“At least 500 Korean and Japanese machines are available for direct sowing and as many additional machines will be developed in two months. These machines could sow paddy on 1.25 lakh acres. The government is offering 40% subsidy on these machines,” he said.

‘Will also use paddy transplant machines’

The PAU and the state government have some machines for transplantation of saplings at their disposal and they will be put to use in the kharif season. “We are getting more such machines manufactured,” Pannu added.

In Punjab, paddy is sown on 70 lakh acres and paddy transplantation is not permitted before June 20 as per the state government’s directions to save subsoil water.