Amid rising mercury, rain, winds bring relief in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: May 28, 2020 00:18 IST

Western disturbances brought relief to Chandigarh on Wednesday after the scorching sun kept the heat on in the previous few days.

Even as maximum temperature was recorded at 42.9°C, just marginally lower than that the previous day, rain along with winds blowing at speeds up to 25km/hour brought some respite in the evening.

At 29.8°C, the temperature recorded at 8:30pm was much lower than that recorded at the same time on Tuesday (36°C). The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which recorded 0.5mm till 8:30pm, has predicted more relief in form of light showers till the end of the week.

According to IMD officials, light rain up to 20mm along with gusty winds blowing at speeds up to 40km/hour and thunder and lightning will be witnessed. “Maximum temperature will fall back into the 30s, and if it rains during the day, it can fall as low as 30°C,” said the weatherman.

Maximum temperature went down from 43.1°C on Tuesday to 42.9°C on Wednesday, four degrees above normal and the season’s second highest. Minimum temperature went up from 25.2°C to 25.7°C, a notch above normal. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 31 and 39 degrees while minimum will stay between 26 and 27 degrees.