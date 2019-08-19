Amritsar man booked after Facebook friend alleges rape

chandigarh

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her Facebook friend after spiking her drink with sedatives, police said on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Navkiran Gill of Nangli village under Kambo police station of Amritsar rural.

According to police, the incident took place on Friday night, but the woman, a resident of Amritsar city, lodged complaint on Saturday.

Police have registered a case under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian penal code (IPC) against the accused at Jhander police station.

She and the accused became friends on Facebook on August 15. “We decided to meet on Friday evening. The accused called me at Majitha Road area. When I reached there at around 7 pm, Navkiran was already waiting for me in his car. He offered me a drink laced with sedative and I soon fell unconscious,” she said.

“When I regained my consciousness, I found myself in an abandoned room with the accused. I learnt that the accused had raped me while I was unconscious. Later, he dropped me at Majitha Road. On reaching home, I narrated the incident to my parents and lodged a complaint against the accused the next day,” she added.

Inspector Balwinder Kaur, who is investigating the case, said, “On the complaint of the victim, we have booked the accused. He is absconding.”

