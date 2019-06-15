Today in New Delhi, India
Amritsar-Toronto flight to commence on September 27: Union Minister Puri

Puri started his tweet with the words, 'Nanak Naam Chardhi Kla, Tere Bhaane Sarbat Da Bhala', which are uttered by the Sikhs in the ardas to pray for the wellbeing of everyone.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 15, 2019 02:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Puri started his tweet with the words, ‘Nanak Naam Chardhi Kla, Tere Bhaane Sarbat Da Bhala’, which are uttered by the Sikhs in the ardas to pray for the wellbeing of everyone.(PTI file photo)

In an announcement made on Twitter, minister of state (independent charge) civil aviation, HardeepSinghPuri,said Air India’s Amritsar-Delhi-Toronto flight will commence on the World Tourism Day on September 27.

Puri started his tweet with the words, ‘Nanak Naam Chardhi Kla, Tere Bhaane Sarbat Da Bhala’, which are uttered by the Sikhs in the ardas to pray for the wellbeing of everyone. “Delighted to announce the commencement of a thrice weekly @airindiain flight between Sri Amritsar Sahib to Canada,” he tweeted.

“I am glad I was able to help in fulfilling this long pending demand of citizens of Guru Nagri (Amritsar) and devotees who travel from north America to pay obeisance at Golden Temple, Durgiyana Mandir and other holy places,” he said through another tweet.

