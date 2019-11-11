e-paper
Monday, Nov 11, 2019

Annual cultural fiesta at Chandigarh school

Important and interesting events that took place at Chandigarh Schools recently.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 11, 2019 15:30 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Students presenting a dance.
Manav Mangal Smart School, organised its annual cultural fiesta, Panache, on Sunday.

The event commenced with the principal lauding the achievements of the students in the 2018-19 session.

The students presented a dance, ode to maa, as a tribute to the love of a mother. They presented fitness mantras with their performance – channelising self through yoga. A fashion show was organised which laid stress on the importance of eye donation. Director Sanjay Sardana lauded the efforts of the students and the faculty.

Sports Day Celebrations

Around 300 students of the pre-primary wing of Sri Guru Harkrishan Model School, Sector 38-D, participated in the annual sports day that concluded at Sports Complex, Sector 7.

The guests were greeted with a welcome song. Students of pre-nursery presented a flower and butterfly dance and a ‘monkeynastic drill’.

The students took part in events such as pick and run race, zig zag and roll, turn twist run and cross the river. The programme concluded with a bhangra performance.The principal lauded the efforts of the participants.

Annual Day function

Ajit Karam Singh International Public School (AKSIPS), Sector 125, celebrated its annual function, Astitva– The Essence of Life. The event was based on the theme – focus on the goals of life. The aim was to motivate students to work hard, be inquisitive, and not to give up on dreams. The chief guest on the occasion was Himanshu Jain, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Kharar, Mohali.

The chairman of AKSIPS group of schools, BNS Walia, praised the pupils for their efforts. Principal Jagjit Sekhon appreciated the teachers for the programme.

