Apply for appointments at Chandigarh passport office from May 26

Applicants aged below 10 and above 65, besides those in advanced stage of pregnancy will not be allowed entry irrespective of having an appointment

chandigarh Updated: May 22, 2020 22:40 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Applicants need to wear face masks and carry hand sanitisers or they won’t be allowed entry.
Appointments for passport-related services in Chandigarh will restart on May 26.

Applicants need to wear face masks and have a sanitiser handy before entering the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) in Industrial Area or Passport Office in Sector 34A. In line with the MHA order, applicants below 10 years and above 65 years, and those in the advanced stage of pregnancy will not be given entry irrespective of having an appointment. Applicants need to reach the centres only 30 minutes before appointment and not before that. Gathering inside or nearby the centres is prohibited. Violators will face action.

