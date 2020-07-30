Apps to book sessions, equipment cleaned after each use, tricity gyms gear up to get back on the fitness track after 4 months

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 22:11 IST

With apps to book workout sessions and sanitisation of equipment after each use, work has begun on a war footing to put Covid-19 safety measures in place in gymnasiums, which are opening up from August 5 after a four-month shutdown.

Temperature checks at entrances and sanitisation of equipment after every session will be done.

As per Unlock 3 guidelines issued by the Union home ministry on Wednesday, yoga institutions and gymnasiums and reopen from August 5.

Manu Sharma, manager of Bodyscapes Fitness Temple, Sector 34-A, says, “We have received a positive response from our clients. Many of them are looking forward to rejoining the gym. We are hiring extra staff to ensure temperature checks at the entrance and regular sanitisation of equipment. A mobile application will also be developed to help clients book sessions.”

Though the ministry of health and family welfare has yet to issue standard operating procedures for gymnasiums, Abhishek Gagneja, owner of Ultimate Fitness Gyms, which has branches in Chandigarh, Mohali and Zirakpur, says they have worked out their safety routine. “Workout slots will be issued and only 10 persons will attend a session. We will not provide mats and water to clients and steam baths will not be allowed. Trainers will also not be allowed to physically touch the clients.”

CLIENTS TO TAKE UNDERTAKING

Jaspreet Soni, founder of Ohio gym and spa, which has branches in Mohali, Kharar and Ludhiana, says they will be taking an undertaking from clients that they have not shown any symptoms of Covid-19 in the last month. “Clients will book sessions through a mobile application and after every session equipment will be sanitised. No physical sessions will be held with trainers. They will provide training online.”

However, gym regulars are not too keen to visit, with Navneet Sharma of Mohali’s Phase 3B2, saying, “I would prefer to exercise at home as one could contract infection at the gym.”

Sanjeev Kumar, president, Tricity Gym Owners’ Association, said he was waiting for detailed operating procedures to see how many people will be allowed in the gyms at a time.”The government should consider allowing a good number of people per session so that gyms can sustain themselves,” he says.