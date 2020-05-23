e-paper
Chandigarh / ASHA worker among three found Covid-19 positive in Patiala

ASHA worker among three found Covid-19 positive in Patiala

So far, 111 people have tested positive in the district

chandigarh Updated: May 23, 2020 12:53 IST
Navrajdeep Singh
Navrajdeep Singh
Hindustan Times/Patiala
(Representative Image/HT)
         

Three people, including an accredited social health activist (ASHA worker), have tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) here on Saturday morning.

Those found positive are a 43-year-old Rajpura resident, who had returned from Maharashtra; a 37-year-old combine helper from Noorkheri village, who had returned from Uttar Pradesh and a 38-year-old ASHA worker who was posted at the health sub-centre in Jalalpur in Kauli block.

Patiala civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said, “The ASHA worker is asymptomatic and has no travel or contact history. The reports of other five ASHA workers working with her came out negative.”

“Her high-risk contacts are being traced and she will be tested again after five days,” Malhotra said, adding that as per the guidelines it is mandatory for the health department to carry random testing of those working on the frontline.

“We have shifted all three patients to the isolation ward of government Rajindra hospital,” the civil surgeon said.

So far, 111 people have tested positive.

