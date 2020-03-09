Ashu reviews wheat procurement arrangements

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 21:35 IST

Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Monday reviewed the procurement arrangements for the coming wheat crop.

Chairing a high-level meeting with top officials of the department here, Ashu said that as just around a month is left before the rabi produce starts arriving in mandis, all arrangements must be completed at the earliest to ensure a hassle-free season for farmers. Director, food supplies, Anandita Mitra, was also present.

During the meeting, a presentation was made to apprise department officials about the newly prepared wheat procurement portal.

Ashu also directed officials to start registration of farmers to avoid last-minute hassles.