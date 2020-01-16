Ashwini Sharma files nomination for Punjab BJP chief

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 23:31 IST

Former Pathankot MLA Ashwini Sharma filed nomination for the post of state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president during an election held in circuit house in Jalandhar on Thursday. As many as 13 BJP leaders also filed their nomination papers for the members of National Council against the 13 seats across the state.

Senior BJP leader Maheish Giri was observer for the elections while present state BJP chief Shwait Malik and senior leaders, including Avinash Rai Khanna, Tikshan Sood, Manorajan Kalia, Madan Mohan Mittal and others, were present on the occasion.

Ashwini Sharma is set to be the next state chief of the saffron party after formal announcement of the election results on Friday. The party has organised function at Desh Bhagat Yaadgari hall in Jalandhar where Sharma will take over the state body. The election observers received only single nomination against the state party president post and 13 leaders, including former minister Master Mohan Lal, Lakshmi Kanta Chawla, Surjit Kumar Jhayani, filed their nomination papers for 13 National Council members from Punjab. Ashwini Sharma did not interact with media on Thursday and said he will only speak after the results.

Terming his tenure successful, Malik said the party had won two out of three parliamentary seats under him during the last Lok Sabha polls. He said Sharma is an experience leader and his appointment will strengthen the party. “The party will perform better in 2022 assembly polls,” said Malik, adding Sharma has his full support.