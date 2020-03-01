Ask Harsimrat to resign from Modi cabinet: Cong to Badal

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 22:14 IST

The Congress on Sunday dared Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron Parkash Singh Badal to ask his daughter-in-law Harsimrat Kaur to resign from the Modi government at the Centre if he is really concerned over the threat to secularism in the country.

“Badal should take concrete steps instead of issuing empty threats to the Modi government,” said Punjab cabinet ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Gurpreet Singh Kangar and Bharat Bhushan Ashu in a joint statement issued here.

They said that by terming the current situation in the country fearful, insecure and uncertain for minorities at a rally in Bathinda, the Akalis can’t escape the accountability for being the BJP’s “equal partner in crime”.

The ministers also noted that the SAD had voted in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Parliament. “The party also didn’t issue a single statement condemning the atrocities inflicted on the minorities in Delhi. Besides, the daughter-in-law of the Badal family is enjoying the ministerial berth in the Modi cabinet.”