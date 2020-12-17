e-paper
Assault on senior forest official: Kurukshetra DFO gets bail

Assault on senior forest official: Kurukshetra DFO gets bail

Chief conservator of forests (north circle) alleges assault after refused to clear a few files and payment requests the DFO handed over to him at his office at the Forest Complex in Ambala City

chandigarh Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 22:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ambala
A court has given bail to a forest official arrested for allegedly assaulting a senior official.
A court has given bail to a forest official arrested for allegedly assaulting a senior official.
         

A Kurukshetra divisional forest officer (DFO) who was arrested by Ambala police for allegedly assaulting an Indian forest service (IFS) official senior to him was granted bail by a court on Thursday.

Virender Gill was booked on December 9 on a complaint by the chief conservator of forests (north circle) G Raman at the Baldev Nagar Police Station.

Raman alleged that Gill assaulted him after he refused to clear a few files and payments at his office at the Forest Complex in Ambala City’s Company Bagh.

Deputy superintendent of police (Barara) Rajnish Kumar, who is investigating the case, said, “Gill was produced before a court based on the offences and was granted bail. The rest of the case related to the tender and files is the department’s internal matter.”

Another police officer said the prosecution had asked for judicial custody of Gill, but the court granted bail based on the charges.

G Raman, in his police statement, said that Gill had wanted an e-tender approved even though it had been issued by him in violation of rules. Gill explained that he wanted Raman’s go-ahead for carrying out plantation in December, 2020. “I refused his proposal as it is technically incorrect and environmentally not viable to carry out the plantation in the... month. It was further explained to him that since December was one of the coldest month and plantation gets affected by the frost, therefore, plantation should not be done in these winter months of the year.”

Allegedly warning Raman that the consequences of not approving the files would not be good, Gill handed him another file related to payment of labourers for approval. “On perusal of the file it was found incomplete and the details were no given as sought earlier on the same issue. In unwarranted act of anger, he shouted and leaned on the table and snatched the file...” Raman said.

Gill was booked under sections 186, 332, 353, 506 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code.

Commenting on the matter, Raman later said, “This is a court process. The state has to see what to do next.”

On being asked about the amount of tender/files, he said, “The labour payment approval was worth Rs 24 lakh, but I couldn’t see the other e-tender file as I had already refused, citing the month of plantation. The amount could be double than the labour payment figure.”

