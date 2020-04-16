At 6.98%, Punjab’s Covid death rate double the national average

chandigarh

The Covid-19 mortality rate --- the probability of dying if infected by the virus ---in Punjab is double the national average. With 13 deaths out of 186 positive cases, the state’s fatality rate stands at 6.98%. The national average is 3.28% (392 deaths out of 11,933 cases).

The figures are based on the analysis of the statewide data available on the Union ministry of health and family welfare website (updated till 5pm on Wednesday).

Also, Punjab has the highest death rate among the states (15) with more than 100 positive cases. Maharashtra is second, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Delhi (see graphic).

Punjab’s mortality rate figured in the video-conference of experts, including adviser on health issues and former PGIMER director Dr KK Talwar, and vice-chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Dr Raj Bahadur, on Wednesday.

Soon after the conference, a team of experts was constituted to study the reason behind more deaths, it is learnt.

“It’s a matter of concern. The high death rate could be because of late testing of the patients. It means that the patient was confirmed positive when the severity of the disease had already increased,” says Dr Raj Bahadur said. “Out of 13 patients who succumbed to the virus, four were declared positive after their death,” he added.

“Figures reveal that aged population has been hit more by the virus in Punjab as compared to other states. This could be one of the reasons behind high mortality rate,” said a senior health department official, pleading anonymity. “Many patients who died due to the virus were affected by comorbid conditions such as hypertension and diabetes,” he added.

Officials said civil surgeons have been told to discuss serious cases with the newly-formed panel of experts.