ATM cabin catches fire in Ludhiana; cash safe

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 18:45 IST

A cabin of an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) of a private bank caught fire here on Friday morning, fire officials said.

According to the reports, around 10:30am, the fire broke out at HDFC bank ATM installed near Hero Bakery Chowk on Pakhowal Road.

The ATM machine and the cash inside it were safe, while the air conditioner and the down ceiling installed in the cabin got damaged in the fire. ( HT Photo )

Prima-facie it seems the fire broke out due to the short circuit in the air conditioner (AC) installed in the ATM cabin, fire officials said, adding that no casualty was reported from the spot and the cash in the ATM was also safe.

“A fire tender was rushed to the spot after the bank employees alerted the fire brigade about the incident. However, the bank employees had doused the flames with the help of fire hose installed outside the bank, before our team reached at the spot,” sub-fire officer Atish Rai said.

Only the AC and down ceiling of the cabin got damaged in the fire, Rai said, adding that after the incident, smoke had engulfed the bank premises, so the fire fighters opened all the doors for proper ventilation.