ATM fraud: 2 men held for duping migrant labourers, elderly in Ludhiana

Conned them on the pretext of helping them to withdraw cash

chandigarh Updated: Sep 30, 2020 23:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Police arrested two men on Tuesday for duping elderly people and migrant labourers visiting ATMs on the pretext of helping them to withdraw cash.

The accused have been identified as Sunil Kumar alias Kala, 37, a resident of Gurpal Nagar and Mohit Kumar, 36, of Vijay Inder Nagar, Daba Road.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP detective) SPS Dhindsa said nine ATM cards of different banks and Rs 90,000 have been recovered from the possession of the accused.

He added that the accused are school dropouts and drug addicts and were active in Rahon Road, Jamalpur, Tibba and Sherpur for the last six months.

“They used be on the lookout for elderly people and migrants labourers looking to withdraw cash from ATMs in these areas. They entered the ATM booth along with the victims and offered to help them withdraw cash. After taking the secret pin, they told the victim that the ATM card was not working, and swapped it with a fake one. Once the victim left, they withdrew cash from the account,” Dhindsa said.

On September 26, the accused conned Jaspal Singh of Labour Colony in Jamalpur in a similar manner and withdrew ₹5,500 from his account. Police scanned CCTV footage of the area and also got the physical description of the accused from Jaspal Singh.

On the basis of a tip- off, the duo were nabbed from a police naka on Tuesday evening. During questioning, the duo confessed to duping many migrants who were returning home during the lockdown.

A case has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

