e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 08, 2019

ATM frauds: Fugitive lands in Ludhiana police net

chandigarh Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Police arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) who fraudulently withdrew cash from accounts of bank customers by swapping debit cards.

Police said the accused, identified as Nitin Kumar alias Bhola, 32, of Jain Colony, was nabbed near the Mini Secretariat following a tip-off on Thursday.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dharminder Singh of PO wing of the police commissionerate said the accused was roaming in the area looking for targets.

“The accused was arrested on May 13 last year in a case registered at the Basti Jodhewal police station under Sections 379 (theft) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. The court had declared him a proclaimed offender on October 24 this year,” the ASI said.

The accused was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

BLURB: Was arrested in May last year; declared PO in October this yr

tags
top news
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
trending topics
Shiv SenaPM ModiKartarpur corridorIndia vs BangladeshJharkhand Assembly Election 2019T20 World Cup 2020Chinmayanand caseKamal HaasanKareena KapoorWhatsAppNational Cancer Awareness Day

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News