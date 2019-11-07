ATM frauds: Fugitive lands in Ludhiana police net

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:48 IST

Police arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) who fraudulently withdrew cash from accounts of bank customers by swapping debit cards.

Police said the accused, identified as Nitin Kumar alias Bhola, 32, of Jain Colony, was nabbed near the Mini Secretariat following a tip-off on Thursday.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dharminder Singh of PO wing of the police commissionerate said the accused was roaming in the area looking for targets.

“The accused was arrested on May 13 last year in a case registered at the Basti Jodhewal police station under Sections 379 (theft) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. The court had declared him a proclaimed offender on October 24 this year,” the ASI said.

The accused was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

BLURB: Was arrested in May last year; declared PO in October this yr