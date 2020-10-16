Attack on Punjab BJP chief’s car: Akali Dal warns DGP of gherao if fake cases registered against farmers

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 03:35 IST

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday warned Punjab Police chief Dinkar Gupta of ‘gherao’ if a false case is registered against any farmer in connection with the attack on BJP state president Ashwani Sharma.

Addressing a press conference here, SAD leaders Bikram Singh Majithia and Daljit Singh Cheema said the party would stand with farmers who were holding a peaceful agitation against the farm laws.

The two leaders said it was shocking that both chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and Gupta had come out with identical statements, stating that 25 farmer organisations were linked with the attack on Sharma two days after a case was registered against unidentified persons in the matter. “This is nothing more than a nefarious attempt to derail the farmer agitation, which we will not allow in any circumstance,” they said.

“Even the Congress MP from Ludhiana, Ravneet Singh Bittu, has confessed that Congressmen were behind the attack. Why isn’t the state government taking any action against Bittu instead of targeting innocent farmers?” they asked.

The SAD also condemned the Congress government for ‘rubbing salt into the wounds of Dalit students’ by announcing a budgetary provision of ₹600 crore for the SC scholarship scheme for 2021-22 after not releasing ₹2,440 crore pending for the last three years.

Terming it an insult of the community, former chief parliamentary secretary Pawan Kumar Tinu challenged the CM to tell if his government had released a single rupee from the allocation of ₹2,440 crore. He said the SAD would launch a ‘morcha’ to demand justice for the SC community.