Badnore inaugurates Chandigarh MC’s second petrol pump

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 23:51 IST

UT administrator VP Singh Badnore on Wednesday virtually inaugurated the second petrol pump of the municipal corporation in the Industrial Area, Phase 2.

Speaking on the occasion, the administrator said that Chandigarh is one of the major cities of the country which can boast of per capita income that will give a boost to the sales of the new outlets in the city. He emphasized the need to ensure 100% quality and quantity and best of the service offerings for the customers visiting the outlet. He also advised the mayor to work upon a proper plan for the utilisation of the funds/revenue generated from these new outlets for the welfare of the MCC staff.

MC commissioner KK Yadav said that the fully automated retail outlet had been designed with state-of-the-art facilities, where customers shall receive e-receipts after the purchase of fuel. “Provisions have also been made for providing green fuels like CNG/EV charging that shall be launched in due course of time,” said Yadav.