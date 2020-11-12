Ban goes bust as Punjab BJP workers burst crackers in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 00:38 IST

Celebrating the party’s win in the Bihar elections, Bharatiya Janata Party workers on Wednesday burst crackers outside the Punjab BJP office in Sector 37, in violation of the ban imposed by the Chandigarh administration.

While the party’s senior leader justified it by stating the Punjab BJP workers were just following Punjab’s rules, the Chandigarh administration and police even failed to take note.

“There is no ban on crackers in Punjab. Punjab ke worker ne Punjab ke anushasan ka palan kiya hai,” said Dinesh Kumar Sharma, BJP organisation general secretary for Punjab and Chandigarh.

When questioned that the violation took place in Chandigarh, Sharma reasoned that when the celebrations took place at the Chandigarh BJP office on Tuesday, the local party workers had followed the rules and did not burst crackers.

The authorities, meanwhile, were caught napping, even as a trader was booked for selling firecrackers in Manimajra.

“I am not aware of it, and will get it checked,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police, Chandigarh.

“I have checked with the station house officer concerned, but we have not received any complaint,” said Shruti Arora, assistant superintendent of police (ASP, South).