Banks can now apply for stamp papers online in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: May 06, 2020 23:15 IST

Society for Promotion of Information Technology (SPIC) launched an online application, exclusively for scheduled banks to apply online for issuance of stamp paper from sampark centres, on Wednesday.

“This application will reduce face-to-face interaction at sampark centres to the minimum and make the process for issuance of stamp papers less cumbersome,” a senior UT official said.

With the launch of this facility, banks can now apply online on sampark portal www.sampark.nic.in, for stamp papers of any denomination and also pay online as the application is integrated with payment aggregator.

After applying and paying online, the designated sampark centre will accept the request of requisition bank for issuance of stamp papers, and print them as per details provided by bank(s).

Once the stamp papers are printed, the message will be sent to the requisition bank to collect it from the designated sampark centre between 11am to 3pm.

This service is exclusively for banks (for bulk purchase only) as they have huge requirements for high denomination stamp papers for their banking process and had to spend alot of time at sampark centres for filling the form manually, making payment and getting it printed, which is not advisable during the Covid -19 pandemic.

If any organisations/institutes/companies/individual except bank apply for the stamp paper, it will be treated as a violation and no e- stamp will be issued and payment won’t be refunded.

During filling of application form, it is advised to check all details carefully before submission. Once submitted, no correction can be made and sampark will not take responsibility for any spelling mistake/wrong name entered.