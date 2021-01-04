e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Bar body observes hunger strike over physical hearings in Punjab and Haryana HC

Bar body observes hunger strike over physical hearings in Punjab and Haryana HC

Give in to demands by January 11 or face action, Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association warns HC

chandigarh Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 23:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The Bar body, which has nearly 4,000 members, is demanding that physical hearings, suspended since March 21 due to the Covid-19 outbreak, start in a phased manner. The closure has hit lawyers, Bar body employees as well as litigants, it says. (Getty Images/Purestock)
         

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA) on Monday observed a hunger strike demanding resumption of physical hearings in high court.

PHHCBA president GBS Dhillon said that nearly 200 lawyers including the Bar body executive members and clerks observed a hunger strike between 10 am and 4 pm at the HC complex on Monday. “The HC Bar executive committee is meeting tomorrow to chalk out a future course of action. Bars in Punjab and Haryana have also given an ultimatum to the HC court administration to decide on resumption of physical hearing by January 11 in the lower courts as well,” he said.

The Bar body, which has nearly 4,000 members, is demanding that physical hearings, suspended since March 21 due to the Covid-19 outbreak, start in a phased manner. The closure has hit lawyers, Bar body employees as well as litigants, it says.

Lawyers argue that if 15 out of the 25 high courts are holding virtual and physical hearings , then the Punjab and Haryana HC too can go ahead with it.

