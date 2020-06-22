e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 22, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Bathinda admn, army to sign MoU for state’s 1st AC bus stand next week

Bathinda admn, army to sign MoU for state’s 1st AC bus stand next week

The development comes after Bathinda Cantonment authorities approved the new design of the four-storey project

chandigarh Updated: Jun 22, 2020 23:33 IST
Vishal Joshi
Vishal Joshi
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The district administration and the army authorities in Bathinda Cantonment are expected to sign an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) to start construction on Punjab’s first air-conditioned bus stand, the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) on the Bathinda-Chandigarh road in Patel Nagar on the outskirts of the city, within the next 10 days, deputy commissioner B Srinivasan said on Monday. The facility will ensure that movement of buses in the city area in checked to a certain extent.

The development comes after Bathinda Cantonment authorities approved the new design of the four-storey project. The DC added that the army had reservation, mainly to the entry point of the ISBT and not its basic design. Union food processing industries minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal had laid the foundation stone of the project in 2016, but the army had objected to its proximity to the cantonment area.

“The Bathinda Improvement Trust will execute the project. As per a communiqué that the cantonment authorities have shared with us, a draft MoU has been sent to the army headquarters for final approval. We hope that the development project will start soon,” said the DC.

Bathinda Improvement Trust (BIT) executive officer Neeru Bala said the reworked design of the project had been accepted by the authorities. Of 18 acre, eight acre will be used for busways, two acre for workshop and a commercial complex will be developed on the rest of the eight acre. An air-conditioned waiting hall for passengers and restaurants will also be built. Parking will be built for 200 cars and similar number of two-wheelers.

Strap/Blurb

Agreement could be inked within 10 days, says DC; the development comes after Bathinda Cantonment authorities approved the new design of the four-storey project to be built on 18 acre on the outskirts of the city

top news
2 Indian mission staffers detained by Pakistani agencies return via Wagah
2 Indian mission staffers detained by Pakistani agencies return via Wagah
Chinese commanding officer among several killed along LAC in Galwan clash
Chinese commanding officer among several killed along LAC in Galwan clash
Rishi Sunak appoints Indian-origin CEO as UK financial watchdog
Rishi Sunak appoints Indian-origin CEO as UK financial watchdog
Global coronavirus cases top 9 million; outbreak surges in Brazil, India
Global coronavirus cases top 9 million; outbreak surges in Brazil, India
WHO calls to ramp up dexamethasone production for Covid-19 patients
WHO calls to ramp up dexamethasone production for Covid-19 patients
New Covid-19 cases in Delhi dip below 3,000 after three days
New Covid-19 cases in Delhi dip below 3,000 after three days
Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi, urges Centre to extend free food grains for 3 months more
Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi, urges Centre to extend free food grains for 3 months more
Watch: Baloch activists hold protest against China & Pakistan
Watch: Baloch activists hold protest against China & Pakistan
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 HotspotsIndia- China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In