Bathinda free of Covid -19 as all 43 patients recover

chandigarh

Updated: May 22, 2020 14:40 IST

With the discharge of the last two coronavirus disease (Covid -19) patients on Friday, there are no more active cases in the district.

Deputy commissioner B Srinivasan said the 43 persons who had been found positive in Bathinda district had recovered. “Bathinda is free of Covid-19 for now,” he said, asking people to maintain vigil in future too.