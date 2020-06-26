e-paper
Bathinda's MC's solar-powered streetlight project gains momentum

Bathinda’s MC’s solar-powered streetlight project gains momentum

chandigarh Updated: Jun 26, 2020 23:45 IST
Vishal Joshi
Hindustan Times, Bathinda
After a delay of nearly three months due to the pandemic outbreak, the Bathinda municipal corporation’s project to convert all streetlights to solar power has finally gained momentum.

The MC’s project nodal officer, Neeraj Kumar, said a Dehradun-based private agency engaged by the state authorities has applied to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to execute the project.

“The MC has submitted drawing details of three sites to the Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA), the nodal agency, for final approval. We expect the project would be commissioned by July-end,” said Kumar.

In the first-of-its-kind project in the South Malwa region, the local body is expected to save around ₹2.3 crore a year in electricity bills.

There are 25,000 streetlights in the city area and the panels of capacity 2,200KW are to be installed in four localities. These are the vacant space at waterworks stations located near Joggers Park, the industrial growth centre, the sewage treatment plant and the rooftop of the local body’s office.

MC superintending engineer Sandeep Gupta said except for the Joggers Park, work to install solar penal on the identified sites is ready.

“The MC will pay an estimated ₹9.85 crore for the project. It may provide a major boost to promote alternative sources of energy at other public offices and residents. Further expansion of solar power generation will depend upon this initiative,” Gupta added.

