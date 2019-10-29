Behbal Kalan firing: Arguments held on ex-SSP’s plea for more info from SIT

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 23:27 IST

The court of district and sessions judge Harpal Singh heard arguments of defence and prosecution on an application that former Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP), Charanjit Singh Sharma, booked for the death of two persons in Behbal Kalan police firing in 2015, has filed to seek information from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case on Tuesday.

The former SSP has sought documents, including statements of some victims recorded under Section 161 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) by the SIT that is probing the sacrilege and police firing cases. In his application, the former SSP has also alleged that the SIT was hiding some facts, like mentioning names of some victims in the charge-sheet, but not submitting their statements; and not supplying copies of these to him, as per law.

Defence counsel Kulinder Singh Sekhon argued in court on Tuesday that the state must supply all these documents before the framing of charges against Sharma. “SIT has not included these documents in the charge-sheet, but these are crucial for defence,” Sekhon added.

Opposing Sharma’s plea, district attorney Rajnish Goyal argued that a copy of the documents included in the charge-sheet had already been supplied to the accused. “The accused is trying to delay the case by filling unnecessary applications,” he claimed.

The hearing has been adjourned to November 5.

