e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Behbal Kalan police firing: Advocate accused of fabricating evidence sent to police custody till June 21

Behbal Kalan police firing: Advocate accused of fabricating evidence sent to police custody till June 21

SIT tells court Sohail Singh Brar helped accused cops make bullet marks on the escort vehicle of former Moga senior superintendent of police Charanjit Singh Sharma, an accused in the case

chandigarh Updated: Jun 17, 2020 15:24 IST
Parteek Singh Mahal
Parteek Singh Mahal
Hindustan Times/Faridkot
The SIT team with advocate Sohail Singh Brar at the Faridkot court complex on Wednesday.
The SIT team with advocate Sohail Singh Brar at the Faridkot court complex on Wednesday.(Representative Image/HT)
         

The court of judicial magistrate Suresh Kumar sent advocate Sohail Singh Brar, who was arrested on Tuesday, to police custody till June 21 for his alleged role in fabricating evidence in the Behbal Kalan police firing on Wednesday.

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 police firing incidents arrested Brar, who was formerly a witness in the case, for allegedly helping the accused cops make fabricated bullet marks on the escort vehicle of former Moga senior superintendent of police Charanjit Singh Sharma, who is an accused in the Behbal Kalan police firing case.

The SIT had sought 10-day police custody of Brar on grounds that his weapon was used to make fabricated bullet marks on the vehicle. “The shells of bullets fired on the escort vehicle are yet to be recovered and Brar’s interrogation could lead to their recovery,” said the SIT, adding that evidence was fabricated on the directions of senior police officials and some politicians.

SIT HAS CHANGED ITS THEORY: DEFENCE

Defense counsel Gursahib Singh Brar said the SIT had changed its theory. “Now, they claim that Brar’s weapon was used to create marks on an escort vehicle. We challenged their argument, however, the court ordered police custody till June 21,” he said.

The SIT probe found that Brar was allegedly involved in making fake bullets marks on the pilot gypsy of the ex-Moga SSP after the police firing incident at Behbal Kalan on October 14, 2015, in which two Sikh protestors were killed.

The probe found that the escort vehicle was later allegedly taken to Brar’s house, where around 18 fake bullets marks were created.

top news
‘India wants peace but capable of giving befitting reply if instigated’: PM Modi on Ladakh face-off
‘India wants peace but capable of giving befitting reply if instigated’: PM Modi on Ladakh face-off
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
‘PM should tell how Chinese occupied Indian territory’: Sonia Gandhi
‘PM should tell how Chinese occupied Indian territory’: Sonia Gandhi
New Delhi could opt out of Russia-India-China virtual meeting
New Delhi could opt out of Russia-India-China virtual meeting
‘Disturbing and painful’: Rajnath Singh on 20 soldiers killed in China clash
‘Disturbing and painful’: Rajnath Singh on 20 soldiers killed in China clash
‘He sacrificed life for nation, will send my grandsons too’: Sepoy Kundan Kumar’s father
‘He sacrificed life for nation, will send my grandsons too’: Sepoy Kundan Kumar’s father
PM Modi calls all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss India-China border situation
PM Modi calls all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss India-China border situation
HT Salutes: 3 youngsters helping Maharashtra fishermen amid lockdown
HT Salutes: 3 youngsters helping Maharashtra fishermen amid lockdown
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In