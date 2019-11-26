Bhagwanpuria issuing threats to Majithia from jail: SAD

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 23:20 IST

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislators on Tuesday claimed that gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria along with his associates was issuing threats to former party minister Bikram Singh Majithia from jail and asked director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta to take immediate action them.

In a press statement, the MLAs also demanded that an FIR be registered against state jails ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa based on charges levelled by the family of slain former two-time Akali sarpanch Dalbir Singh Dhilwan(51). They asked the DGP to direct the Batala police to record the statement of the victim’s family immediately.

Dhilwan was shot dead and his legs were chopped off following an altercation on November 18.

The MLAs, led by Bikram Majithia, claimed to have showed documentary evidence to the DGP to prove that Bhagwanpuria was issuing threats to the Akali leader from the jail after the latter exposed his links with the jails minister, the statement read.

Majithia said the call records of the jails ministers and his personal assistant should be examined to probe the entire issue.

The MLAs alleged the gangster even commented on Majithia’s video clip which talked about an increase presence of the network of the Bhagwanpuria gang under Randhawa’s patronage.

They also asked the DGP to ascertain how the gangsters were having access to gadgets in jail. The delegation included Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal, NK Sharma, Pawan Kumar Tinu, Sukhwinder Sukhi, Gurpartap Wadala, Dilraj Singh Bhundur, Kanwarjit Singh Rosy Barkandi and Baldev Singh Khaira.