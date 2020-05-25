e-paper
Bihar-bound train cancelled, migrants pelt stones at police in Mandi Gobindgarh

Labourers blocked the main Jalandhar-Panipat national highway to protest

chandigarh Updated: May 25, 2020 13:33 IST
Hindustan Times/Fatehgarh Sahib
Stones hurled by the protesting migrants dotting the Jalandhar-Panipat national highway.
Stones hurled by the protesting migrants dotting the Jalandhar-Panipat national highway. (HT PHOTO )
         

Migrant labourers staged a protest and pelted stones at police personnel in Mandi Gobindgarh after a Bihar-bound train was cancelled on Monday morning.

Hundreds of labourers had gathered in the fields of Khalsa Senior Secondary School in Mandi Gobindgarh where they were provided temporary shelter.

However, upon learning about the cancellation, the migrant labourers blocked the main Jalandhar-Panipat national highway. The labourers also attacked the police party and pelted stones at him.

LATHICHARGE

Police had to use mild lathicharge to disperse the protestors. Senior civil and police officials rushed to the spot to control the situation.

Sub-divisional magistrate Anand Sagar Sharma said the situation was under control.

“We are coordinating with railways to arrange another train for the labourers so that they can return at the earliest,” he said.

