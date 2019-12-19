Biting cold sweeps many parts of Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul coldest at 3.5°C

chandigarh

Dec 19, 2019

Narnaul in Haryana reeled at 3.5 degrees Celsius as biting cold continued to sweep Haryana and Punjab on Thursday.

Fog reduced visibility in the morning at many places in the two states, a meteorological department official said here.

Narnaul in Haryana was the coldest in the plains, recording a night temperature of two degrees below normal. Hisar recorded a low of 4.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, while Karnal recorded a minimum of 4.6 degrees, down four notches.

Ambala saw a minimum of 7.4 degrees, while Rohtak and Bhiwani had a cold night at 5.6 and 6.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In Punjab, Patiala recorded a low of 5.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, while Bathinda shivered at 5.8 degrees, Faridkot at 6, Halwara at 6.1, Adampur at 6.2, Gurdaspur at 6.4 and Ludhiana at 7.

However, Amritsar and Pathankot’s minimum settled above normal limits at 8 and 9.9 degrees Celsius, respectively. The meteorological department forecast a cloudy sky in Amritsar till Friday with the maximum expected to touch 11 degrees Celsius on Thursday. It is expected to be foggy during the weekend.

Chandigarh recorded a low of 9.4 degrees Celsius, marginally higher than the minimum on Thursday which was 8.3 degrees. Visibility improved as the day wore on. (with inputs from HTC, Amritsar and Chandigarh)