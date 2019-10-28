e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 28, 2019

BJP expels six leaders from Rohru

They have been expelled for six years

chandigarh Updated: Oct 28, 2019 23:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

State BJP president Satpal Singh Satti on Monday expelled six leaders from Rohru for anti-party activities. The BJP state working committee members Satya Prakash Shukla, Rajesh Bharanta, district secretary Mahasu Veena Shukla, district working committee members Girdhari Lal Verma, Ameer Chand Negi and BJP Yuva Morcha district secretary Ajay Khurana have been expelled for six years.

 

 

 

 

 

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 23:24 IST

tags
top news
Truck driver shot dead by terrorists in Bijbehara in J-K’s Anantnag
Truck driver shot dead by terrorists in Bijbehara in J-K’s Anantnag
Govt allowing EU MPs to visit J-K, not Indian leaders, an insult: Congress
Govt allowing EU MPs to visit J-K, not Indian leaders, an insult: Congress
Will give a clear view of priorities, says PM Modi on EU lawmakers’ J&K visit
Will give a clear view of priorities, says PM Modi on EU lawmakers’ J&K visit
Former union minister P Chidambaram taken to AIIMS Delhi, now discharged
Former union minister P Chidambaram taken to AIIMS Delhi, now discharged
‘Not allied’: Siddaramaiah criticises DK Shivakumar for holding JD(S) flag
‘Not allied’: Siddaramaiah criticises DK Shivakumar for holding JD(S) flag
‘Every effort being made’: PM on rescue ops for 2-yr-old trapped in borewell
‘Every effort being made’: PM on rescue ops for 2-yr-old trapped in borewell
Ganguly provides update on proposed Day-Night Test against Bangladesh
Ganguly provides update on proposed Day-Night Test against Bangladesh
Post-Diwali pollution in Delhi lowest in last 5 years: Arvind Kejriwal
Post-Diwali pollution in Delhi lowest in last 5 years: Arvind Kejriwal
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News