BJP expels six leaders from Rohru

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 23:24 IST

State BJP president Satpal Singh Satti on Monday expelled six leaders from Rohru for anti-party activities. The BJP state working committee members Satya Prakash Shukla, Rajesh Bharanta, district secretary Mahasu Veena Shukla, district working committee members Girdhari Lal Verma, Ameer Chand Negi and BJP Yuva Morcha district secretary Ajay Khurana have been expelled for six years.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 23:24 IST