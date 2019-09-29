BJP’s Nehria, Kashyap to contest polls from Dharamshala, Pachhad

chandigarh

The BJP on Sunday announced its candidates for the Dharamshala and Pachhad assembly bypolls.

Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) secretary Vishal Nehria, 31, will contest polls from Dharamshala while BJP state executive committee member Reena Kashyap, 34, will contest from Pachhad. The bypolls are scheduled for October 21. The results will be declared on October 24.

Nehria started his political career as a student leader. In 2009, he was elected as president of the Students’ Central Association (SCA) of the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) regional centre, Dharamshala, he was also the secretary of HPU student council.

Kashyap joined BJP in 2006 and won the Zila Parishad election in 2011. She is a member of district planning board and the 20-point programme.

The Congress candidate from Dharamshala is Vijay Inder Karan, 40, who was also a youth Congress leader. Veteran Congress leader Gangu Ram Musafir, 72, will contest from Pachhad.

Cong, BJP hope to woo the Gaddi community

Both Nehria and Karan belong to the dominant Gaddi tribe, which holds sway in the region. In fact, Nehria has been credited with reviving the Yuva Gaddi Sangathan.

Dharamshala has around 82,000 voters, of which 30% belong to the tribal community.

BJP has a tradition of fielding a Gaddi candidate from Dharamshala. Kangra MP Kishan Kapoor, who vacated the Dharmashala seat in May after being elected to the lower house of the Parliament, also belongs to the Gaddi community as did his predecessor Brij Lal.

However, the Congress has fielded a candidate from the Gaddi community in Dharamshala for the first time. Notably, Karan is a distant relative of BJP leader Brij Lal. He is also the nephew of former Congress minister Thakur Singh Bharmouri.

Nehria was chosen over Kangra Cooperative Bank chairperson Rajeev Bhardwaj and former ABVP national general secretary Umesh Dutt.

During a BJYM event on September 25, a youngster had demanded a ticket for Nehria openly and had threatened to quit the party if the ticket was given to somebody outside the constituency.

