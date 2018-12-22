Blasphemous act: Sikh body protest outside Amazon office

After the e-commerce giant Amazon displayed doormats, rugs and toilet seat covers, carrying the image of the Golden Temple on its website, members of Sikh organisation ‘Jatha Sirlath’ protested outside the company’s office at New Amritsar locality, here on Friday.

Forcing the company staff to shut the office, the Sikh activists-led by Dilbag Singh and Paramjit Singh said the company’s act has hurt the Sikh sentiments and they would not let it reopen till it tenders an apology to the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs.

Prior to this, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday had sent a legal notice to the e-commerce company to remove the objectionable content from its website. However, after facing the wrath of the Sikh community, it has removed the content from its website, but it has not apologised for the act so far.

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 15:50 IST