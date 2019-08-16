Blast in alcohol still of Punjab man’s Brampton house, 4 injured

chandigarh

Four people, including a one-year-old child, were injured when an explosion took place in an alcohol still in the house of a man, believed to be of Punjab origin, in Brampton on the outskirts of Toronto, it is learnt.

The house owner, aged 57, has been charged by police, various news outlets reported.

Investigators determined that the fire was caused by the still that the man had set up in the basement of the house.

The toddler suffered second-degree burns and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, reported CBC News on Thursday.

According to a news release, the still was found in the basement of a semi-detached home on Herdwick Street. Emergency crews were called to the area around 1.30pm on Tuesday and found four people with injuries.

Police said a one-year-old girl received second-degree burns in the blast, while three adults — two men and one woman — were suffering from minor burns and smoke inhalation, the Canadian broadcasting company stated.

The accused, who hasn’t been named, is charged with arson by negligence. As per the reports of Brampton Guardian, he was released on a promise to appear and will appear at the Ontario court of justice in Brampton at a later date.

