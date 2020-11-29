Blockade of Haryana highways hits supplies to Delhi

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 17:52 IST

Blockade of National Highway (NH) One and NH10, the two main links between Haryana and Delhi, at Singhu and Tikri borders for the past two days, has hit supplies of essential commodities to the Capital.

As Delhi gets most of its milk and vegetable supplies from Haryana the situation is likely to get worse in the coming days if the farmers’ agitation continues.

Hundreds of vehicles carrying essential items are also stuck in traffic jams at the borders.

“Vehicles are parked on both sides of the road, stretching out for nearly three kilometres,” says Naresh Kumar, a truck driver from Himachal Pradesh. His truck, loaded with apples, has been stranded near the Kundli border for the past two days.

Delhi’s largest wholesale fruit and vegetable market, Azadpur mandi, has also been impacted by the blockade.

“On Friday, we received 2,800 tonnes of fruits instead of regular supplies of 5,500 tonnes; and 5,600 tonnes of vegetables instead of regular supplies of 6,500 tonnes,” said Adil Ahmad Khan, chairman, Azadpur Agriculture Produce Market Committee, while interacting with the media in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Charan Singh, CEO of the Rohtak Vita Milk Plant, said farmers were supplying them 1.10 lakh litres of milk every day as before. However, after consumption of 50 ,000 litres per day at the Rohtak plant, the remaining 60,000 litres sent to the Kundli plant for making milk powder was instead being sent to Pehowa in Kurukshetra because of the blockades. “Our transportation cost and other expenditure increased,” he added.

However, even as an advisory was issued by Sonepat police sometime back asking travellers to avoid NH44 as farmers had blocked it and use NH-71A to reach Delhi via Gurugram, Buana, Narela and Safiyabad, Rajshree Singh, haryana IGP traffic, told Hindustan Times that there was no blockade anywhere from Ambala to Rai. Police personnel, however, had been monitoring the situation after traffic jams had been reported from Rai, she added.

Meanwhile, at Ambala, things were yet to return to normal after Ambala police blocked two borders at Shambhu (Ambala-Patiala) and Sadopur (Ambala-Chandigarh) on Thursday and Friday. Trucks remained lined up on both sides of NH-44.

Several migrant groups from Ludhiana were also forced to cross over to Ambala to catch trains and private buses from the Cantonment.

HT had spoken to a family of 10 members including four children who remained stranded at the border after missing a train for Lucknow.

An elderly woman from Ambala who was crossing the border from Patiala on Thursday, said, “They don’t care what people like us have to face.”

As of now, the Tikri border remains closed to traffic, Delhi police officials said. Borders open from the Capital to Haryana are Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala Jhatikera, Badusari, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera.