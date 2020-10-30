e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Boating resumes at Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake from November 1

Boating resumes at Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake from November 1

chandigarh Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 23:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
A worker painting a boat at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Friday.
A worker painting a boat at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
         

The UT tourism department has after seven months decided to restart the boating facility at Sukhna Lake from November 1 at 50% capacity.

Rakesh Kumar Popli, director, tourism, said, “With strict adherence to social distancing protocols, we will be starting the service from November 1. Initially, four-seater boats, cruise boats, and shikaras will be available. We will not be allowing single and two-seater boats for the time being.”

On a four-seater boat, only two persons will be allowed. There are 78 four-seater pedal boats. On a cruise, only 12 people will be allowed, while a shikara will carry on three persons.

“”Temperature of visitors will be checked before boarding and hand sanitisers will be placed at the entry points. Wearing of masks is mandatory. The boats will be sanitised after every trip,” Popli said.

top news
Set up panels for Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, govt tells states
Set up panels for Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, govt tells states
US early voting breaks records, FB warns of post-poll unrest
US early voting breaks records, FB warns of post-poll unrest
CM Thackeray will decide on Urmila Matondkar’s nomination: Sanjay Raut
CM Thackeray will decide on Urmila Matondkar’s nomination: Sanjay Raut
After organisational change in Bengal BJP, central team to monitor progress
After organisational change in Bengal BJP, central team to monitor progress
Congress leader and riots accused ex-Bengaluru mayor absconding: Police
Congress leader and riots accused ex-Bengaluru mayor absconding: Police
14 dead, over 400 injured as major earthquake hits Turkey, Greece
14 dead, over 400 injured as major earthquake hits Turkey, Greece
Rajasthan ruin Gayle’s night out, end Kings’ winning streak
Rajasthan ruin Gayle’s night out, end Kings’ winning streak
Covid update: Taiwan case-free for 200 days; WHO-China meet; ‘masks as vaccine’
Covid update: Taiwan case-free for 200 days; WHO-China meet; ‘masks as vaccine’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In