Bookings for community centres begin in Chandigarh; events allowed from June 8

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 22:28 IST

The Chandigarh municipal corporation will restart bookings for community centres under its jurisdiction from Thursday.

According to the UT administration’s order on Unlock 1, beginning June 8, select community centres will be permitted to hold marriage functions (maximum attendance of 50 people) and last rite ceremonies (20 people).

Out of 45 community centres, seven have been reserved for setting up quarantine facilities. The remaining will be available for booking.