e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 24, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Break silence on seed scam: SAD to Punjab CM

Break silence on seed scam: SAD to Punjab CM

In a statement here, former minister Daljit Singh Cheema said even though an FIR was registered in this connection on May 11 and paddy breeder seeds of PR-128 and PR-129 were seized from a seed store in Ludhiana, no follow-up action has been taken in the matter till now

chandigarh Updated: May 24, 2020 23:25 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday urged chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to break his silence and direct the state police to act against the perpetrators of the seed scam busted by the state agriculture department under which spurious paddy seeds of breeder varieties were sold to farmers at highly inflated rates.

In a statement here, former minister Daljit Singh Cheema said even though an FIR was registered in this connection on May 11 and paddy breeder seeds of PR-128 and PR-129 were seized from a seed store in Ludhiana, no follow-up action has been taken in the matter till now.

“It seems the police have adopted a ‘go slow’ policy and have not made any arrests in the case after it came to light that the breeder seed producer who supplied the seed to the Ludhiana store enjoyed the patronage of cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa,” alleged Cheema.

The SAD leader said since the CM held the agriculture portfolio, it was incumbent upon him to pass orders to ensure that the interests of the farming community were not compromised in any manner.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In