e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / BRO builds permanent bridge on Ravi

BRO builds permanent bridge on Ravi

The bridge will connect Kasowal enclave in Punjab to the rest of country

chandigarh Updated: Apr 23, 2020 11:51 IST
Hindustan Times/New Delhi
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) constructed and opened a new permanent bridge on the river Ravi connecting Kasowal enclave in Punjab to the rest of the country.
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) constructed and opened a new permanent bridge on the river Ravi connecting Kasowal enclave in Punjab to the rest of the country.(PTI)
         

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has constructed a permanent bridge on river Ravi, which connects Kasowal enclave in Punjab to the rest of the country.

The defence ministry said the bridge was completed and opened to farmers ‘much ahead of its schedule’.

“The 484-meter bridge was built by 141 Drain Maintenance Coy of 49 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) of Project Chetak. The bridge cost ₹17.89 crore, excluding the approaches. It consists of 16 cells of 30.25-metre length each,” a defence ministry release said on Wednesday.

According to the release, the BRO had planned to open the Kasowal Bridge in time for Vaisakhi so that farmers could transport their harvest to the market comfortably.

“All available resources were diverted and approach work of far bank was completed in a short time. On the first Monday after Vaisakhi, the bridge was opened to farmers, who transported their harvest on tractors,” the ministry said.

Director general border roads (DGBR) Lt Gen Harpal Singh said the BRO teams did the work while taking precautions against Covid-19.

As per the release, the enclave of around 35 square kilometers, had been connected via pontoon bridge of limited load capacity. “The pontoon bridge used to be dismantled every year prior to the monsoon so that it wouldn’t wash away in the strong currents of the river. This meant thousands of acres of fertile land across the river could not be tilled by farmers during the monsoon.”

“The locals and the army required a Class-70 permanent bridge to give all-weather connectivity to the enclave. The bridge was planned by the Border Roads Organisation,” the defence ministry said.

top news
After proxy war in Kashmir, Pak launches cyber war against India and PM Modi
After proxy war in Kashmir, Pak launches cyber war against India and PM Modi
‘Govt acted on our Covid-19 suggestions in miserly way’: Sonia Gandhi
‘Govt acted on our Covid-19 suggestions in miserly way’: Sonia Gandhi
US signals growing unease with Pak, tightens export of nuclear byproducts
US signals growing unease with Pak, tightens export of nuclear byproducts
Covid-19 vaccine trial set to begin in UK; scientist says 80% chance of success
Covid-19 vaccine trial set to begin in UK; scientist says 80% chance of success
‘Sad to see public hounding’: Nadda targets Cong in Arnab Goswami attack
‘Sad to see public hounding’: Nadda targets Cong in Arnab Goswami attack
‘Wasn’t just a flu, US was attacked’: Trump amid Covid-19 struggle
‘Wasn’t just a flu, US was attacked’: Trump amid Covid-19 struggle
Iconic Porsche 911 auctioned for $550,000 to support fight against Covid-19
Iconic Porsche 911 auctioned for $550,000 to support fight against Covid-19
Pak batsmen 30s, 40s was for team, India 100s was for themselves: Inzamam
Pak batsmen 30s, 40s was for team, India 100s was for themselves: Inzamam
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 VaccineCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyTablighi JamaatPakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news