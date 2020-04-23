BRO builds permanent bridge on Ravi

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 11:51 IST

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has constructed a permanent bridge on river Ravi, which connects Kasowal enclave in Punjab to the rest of the country.

The defence ministry said the bridge was completed and opened to farmers ‘much ahead of its schedule’.

“The 484-meter bridge was built by 141 Drain Maintenance Coy of 49 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) of Project Chetak. The bridge cost ₹17.89 crore, excluding the approaches. It consists of 16 cells of 30.25-metre length each,” a defence ministry release said on Wednesday.

According to the release, the BRO had planned to open the Kasowal Bridge in time for Vaisakhi so that farmers could transport their harvest to the market comfortably.

“All available resources were diverted and approach work of far bank was completed in a short time. On the first Monday after Vaisakhi, the bridge was opened to farmers, who transported their harvest on tractors,” the ministry said.

Director general border roads (DGBR) Lt Gen Harpal Singh said the BRO teams did the work while taking precautions against Covid-19.

As per the release, the enclave of around 35 square kilometers, had been connected via pontoon bridge of limited load capacity. “The pontoon bridge used to be dismantled every year prior to the monsoon so that it wouldn’t wash away in the strong currents of the river. This meant thousands of acres of fertile land across the river could not be tilled by farmers during the monsoon.”

“The locals and the army required a Class-70 permanent bridge to give all-weather connectivity to the enclave. The bridge was planned by the Border Roads Organisation,” the defence ministry said.