BSP has always supported reservation for Jats: Mayawati

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 01:05 IST

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Friday said her party had always supported the Jat community’s demand for reservation in government and educational institutions.

Addressing a gathering in Beri assembly segment, Mayawati accused political parties of using the Jat community as a vote bank and creating hurdles in their reservation.

“Both the BJP and Congress have been making policies to win over the rich and industrialists while the BSP has always worked for the poor, farmers and deprived sections of society,” she said.

The BSP leader claimed that Haryana will witness unprecedented results on October 24 and the BSP will form a government in the state.

She was campaigning in support of the party’s nominee, Ramesh Dalal, who made headlines when he asked the Chautala clan to reunite for the sake of the farm community.

Slamming the opposition, Mayawati said, “ BSP is the only party who never releases its manifesto and always tackles people’s problems,” she said.

