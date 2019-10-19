e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 19, 2019

BSP has always supported reservation for Jats: Mayawati

The BSP leader claimed that Haryana will witness unprecedented results on October 24 and the BSP will form a government in the state.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 19, 2019 01:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Friday said her party had always supported the Jat community’s demand for reservation in government and educational institutions.

Addressing a gathering in Beri assembly segment, Mayawati accused political parties of using the Jat community as a vote bank and creating hurdles in their reservation.

“Both the BJP and Congress have been making policies to win over the rich and industrialists while the BSP has always worked for the poor, farmers and deprived sections of society,” she said.

The BSP leader claimed that Haryana will witness unprecedented results on October 24 and the BSP will form a government in the state.

She was campaigning in support of the party’s nominee, Ramesh Dalal, who made headlines when he asked the Chautala clan to reunite for the sake of the farm community.

Slamming the opposition, Mayawati said, “ BSP is the only party who never releases its manifesto and always tackles people’s problems,” she said.

   

 

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 01:05 IST

top news
Global anti-terror body FATF gives Pakistan till February to curb terror funding
Global anti-terror body FATF gives Pakistan till February to curb terror funding
‘Already burnt our fingers’: CBI asks SC to reject Chidambaram’s bail plea
‘Already burnt our fingers’: CBI asks SC to reject Chidambaram’s bail plea
Large firms must have electronic payment mode from November 1:CBDT
Large firms must have electronic payment mode from November 1:CBDT
I congratulate Abhijit Banerjee, but his views...: Minister on Nobel winner
I congratulate Abhijit Banerjee, but his views...: Minister on Nobel winner
Local Hindu outfit leader shot dead, found with throat slit in Lucknow
Local Hindu outfit leader shot dead, found with throat slit in Lucknow
Supriya Sule’s helicopter checked by Election Commission’s flying squad
Supriya Sule’s helicopter checked by Election Commission’s flying squad
Virat Kohli & Co to have a special spectator in Ranchi on Saturday
Virat Kohli & Co to have a special spectator in Ranchi on Saturday
Narrow escape for Pakistan from FATF blacklist, given 4 month lifeline
Narrow escape for Pakistan from FATF blacklist, given 4 month lifeline
trending topics
Sarfaraz AhmedDelhi PollutionDevendra FadnavisAishwarya RaiPriyanka ChopraAnushka SharmaPUBGHPBOSE Result 2019Amitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
Chandigarh News